Cabot: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $262.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $641.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.7 million.

Cabot shares have climbed 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17 percent. The stock has risen 12 percent in the last 12 months.

