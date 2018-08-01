CSW Industrials: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $89.6 million in the period.

CSW Industrials shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWI