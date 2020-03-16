CIM Commercial Trust: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $26.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $345.7 million, or $19.74 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $140 million.

CIM Commercial Trust shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 83% in the last 12 months.

