C&J Energy Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $28.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $610.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.3 million.

C&J Energy Services shares have declined 30 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28 percent in the last 12 months.

