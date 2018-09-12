Bush to help raise cash for Florida governor's US Senate bid

FILE - In this June 23, 2017 file photo, former President George W. Bush speaks during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is visiting Florida to raise money for Gov. Rick Scott's U.S. Senate campaign as Republicans try to maintain their control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Bush will be in Florida on Friday to fundraise for Scott's bid to oust Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in a closely watched and expensive campaign. Bush is scheduled to be at a lunchtime fundraiser in Tampa and then a dinner reception in West Palm Beach.

Scott campaign manager Jackie Schutz Zeckman says Scott is "very excited the president is going to help the campaign."

Bush's help comes as Scott has kept his distance publicly from President Donald Trump even though Trump urged Scott to run. Scott did not appear at a Trump campaign rally in Tampa in late July.