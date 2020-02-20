Builders FirstSource: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $221.8 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.28 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.18, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDR