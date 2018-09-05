Border Patrol in Texas seizes buckets of methamphetamine

FALFURRIAS, Texas (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents in South Texas have intercepted more than $4.1 million worth of liquid methamphetamine being smuggled in buckets labeled as paint.

An agency statement says officers at the Falfurrias (fal-FYOO'-ree-uhs) checkpoint Tuesday found the meth after doing inspections on a pickup truck. A drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to check the bed of the vehicle.

Border Patrol agents discovered three 5-gallon (18.93-liter) buckets containing liquid methamphetamine, weighing a total of more than 130 pounds (58.97 kilograms).

Agents arrested the driver and two passengers.

Investigators on Wednesday didn't immediately provide additional details on the case.