Border Patrol chief says she told of being in Facebook group

PHOENIX (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol said she joined a Facebook group whose members mocked migrants and lawmakers to read what her personnel thought about her.

Chief Carla Provost said during a congressional subcommittee hearing in Washington on Wednesday that she immediately reported to an oversight division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection once she realized she was a member.

Provost initially released a statement condemning the posts without noting she was a member.

Sixty-two current and eight former Border Patrol employees are being investigated for their role in the "I'm 10-15" group. Agents questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead in a river and depicted crude and doctored images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purporting to perform a sex act on President Donald Trump.