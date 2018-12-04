Biden says he's the most qualified person to be president

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a rally in Bridgeton, Mo. Biden says he'll announce within the next two months whether he plans to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. The 76-year-old Democrat made his comments Monday, Dec. 3 to an audience at the University of Montana. Biden is touring the nation to promote his memoir, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose."

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he believes that he is the most qualified person in the country to be president.

The 76-year-old Democrat made his comments Monday to an audience at the University of Montana in Missoula, as he considers a 2020 challenge to President Donald Trump.

Biden says nobody should run for president unless they believe they are qualified. He says he'll decide within two months.

Biden says the U.S. can't have four more years of Trump, whom he calls "a guy who can't tell the truth."

He says it's time for U.S. citizens to remember who they are, shake off political malaise and "choose truth over lies, science over fiction."

Biden is touring the nation to promote his memoir. He appears in Dallas on Tuesday.