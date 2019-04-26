Bad weather in eastern Texas, Louisiana spawned 9 tornados

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least nine tornadoes were formed during a two-day period of severe weather in eastern Texas and Louisiana.

Meteorologist Davyon Hill says seven tornadoes were part of the same parent storm that started in San Augustine, Texas, on Wednesday evening and stretched into northern Louisiana Thursday morning.

Separately, two tornados also touched down in Louisiana — one north of Shreveport and another near Jena.

The city of Ruston in northern Louisiana appeared to get the brunt of the bad weather. An EF3 tornado touched down there, ripping off roofs of buildings and homes, and severely damaging the sports facilities of Louisiana Tech University.

Two people in Ruston died when a tree fell onto their home Thursday.