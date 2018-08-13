Authorities identify man who drowned on North Carolina coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was brought out of the water on the North Carolina coast.

Emerald Isle Town Manager Frank Rush told news sources 28-year-old Senator LeMay of Seabrook, Texas, dived off a boat Friday and into shallow water in Bogue Sound.

Officials say a person on the boat brought LeMay out of the water.

LeMay was taken to a U.S. Coast Guard station, from which he was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.