Authorities: Texas jail worker sexually harassed inmates

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A kitchen worker at a North Texas jail faces charges after authorities say he sexually harassed and "inappropriately" touched inmates.

Collin County sheriff investigators on Wednesday arrested Kyle Anderson Thomas, a jail worker accused of touching inmates over their clothes and making unsolicited comments that were "sexual in nature."

A sheriff's spokesman says there are four victims and Thomas faces four counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody. The agency says authorities were informed of inappropriate touching and spoke with victims who corroborated the allegations. Inmates reported the acts took place between April and June.

Thomas was booked Wednesday into the Collin County Jail, the same facility where he worked. Bond was set at $20,000. A message left for Thomas' listed attorney was not immediately returned.