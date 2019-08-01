Austin police shoot knife-wielding man dead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two officers are on administrative leave pending investigation of the police shooting of a knife-wielding man inside the gym of a downtown Austin condominium building.

The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Spring Condominium. Police Chief Brian Manley says a resident reported a neighbor was banging loudly on emergency exit doors and might have been having a mental breakdown.

Officers arrived to find the man holding a large kitchen knife to his throat. Manley says that as the officers approached, the man lowered the knife to his side and began stepping toward them. Two officers opened fire and another officer used a stun gun, dropping the man to the floor. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after 6 p.m.

The man's identity hasn't been released.