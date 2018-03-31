Austin package explosions sent bomb squad on 300-plus calls

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin police say a series of explosions in Texas' capital city over three weeks led to bomb technicians being dispatched on more than 300 calls about suspicious packages.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that robots designed to find and handle potentially dangerous items were deployed during seven of those calls. Robots were also used to search the home of suspected bomber Mark Anthony Conditt.

Investigators say Conditt used one his own devices to blow himself up as authorities approached his SUV before dawn on March 21.

Austin police Lt. Courtney Renfro says the city received a total of 2,500 calls concerning suspicious packages after the bombings began March 2. Authorities had urged Austin residents not to think twice about calling 911.

The explosions killed two people and severely wounded four others.

