Austin latest Texas city to ban large gatherings amid virus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin became the latest Texas community to prohibit large gatherings as a way to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The city late Saturday issued an order prohibiting public and private events and other community gatherings of more than 250 people. The order also covers Travis County, where Austin is located.

Events that could be part of the ban include weddings, religious gatherings and funerals. The ban will continue until at least May 1.

“This community must do all we can to minimize person-to-person passage,” said Mayor Steve Adler.

The vast majority of people who contract the coronavirus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

In South Texas, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. on Saturday ordered all county sponsored events with more than 250 people to be canceled or suspended for at least 14 days.

Last week, Dallas banned public gatherings of more than 500 people for at least seven days.

