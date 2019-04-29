Archrock Inc.: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $19.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $236.2 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year.

