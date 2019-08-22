Appeals court rules South Bend abortion clinic can stay open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction allowing a South Bend abortion clinic to remain open without a state-required license until there is a final ruling in a lawsuit on the license.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Thursday, thwarting an attempt by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to reverse the opening of the Whole Woman's Health clinic in June. The appeals panel also ruled that the state may perform inspections and require other medical regulations, but that the clinic can continue to provide medication-induced abortions.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker ruled in May that the clinic could open without a state-required license until there is a final ruling in the case next year.

A spokeswoman for Hill says his office is evaluating the ruling.