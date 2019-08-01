Apache: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Apache Corp. (APA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $360 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Apache shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.

