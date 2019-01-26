American Airlines introduces new O'Hare Airport hangar

CHICAGO (AP) — American Airlines has opened a new hangar at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport that officials say will increase the efficiency of the airline's operations.

The 11-story, 195,000-square-foot building, dubbed Hangar 2, is the largest at O'Hare.

In introducing the $215 million building to the public Friday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel noted it is the airport's first new hangar in 30 years.

American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott said that while passengers may never see or experience the hangar, it is "certainly integral to running a safe and on-time airline."

The hangar can house up to six Boeing 737s simultaneously, and can accommodate some of the biggest jets in service.

Officials say the construction of the new hangar makes way for O'Hare's sixth parallel runway, scheduled to be completed in 2020.