Alamo Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) _ Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seguin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.53 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $257.1 million in the period.

Alamo Group shares have decreased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $92.58, a fall of almost 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALG