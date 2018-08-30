Air leaking from Russian side of International Space Station

In this June 24, 2018 photo released by NASA, the Russian Soyuz MS-09 crew craft, left, and the Northrop Grumman (formerly Orbital ATK) Cygnus space freighter are attached to the International Space Station. NASA and Russian space officials stressed Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the six astronauts are in no danger after a small air leak developed in one, at left, of the two Soyuz capsules docked at the space station. Russian officials say the leak was detected Wednesday night and may be the result of a micrometeorite impact. Both the crew and ground controllers are working hard to isolate the leak. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A small air leak has developed on the Russian side of the International Space Station.

NASA and Russian space officials stressed Thursday that the six astronauts are in no danger. But both the crew and ground controllers are working hard to isolate the leak.

Russian officials say the pressure leak was detected Wednesday night and may be the result of a micrometeorite strike. It's believed to be in the most recent Soyuz capsule docked at the space station. This Soyuz — one of two up there — arrived at the orbiting lab in June with three astronauts. It's their ride home, too, come December.

The 250-mile-high outpost is home to three Americans, two Russians and one German.