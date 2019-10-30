Agency: No alert system at Texas facility damaged by fire

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal agency says a company that owns a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that burned for days in March didn't have an alert system in place to warn of releases from its tanks.

U.S. Chemical Safety Board said Wednesday in a report of its ongoing investigation that the fire originated at one storage tank where butane and Naphtha are mixed. The fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility in Deer Park began March 17.

The agency says workers were unaware the tank was leaking on the morning the fire began because the facility does not have a detection system that would sound alarms.

The safety board says it's still conducting its investigation, including determining what ignited the fire.

ITC didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.