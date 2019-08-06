Aeglea: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

Aeglea shares have increased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

