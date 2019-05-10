Abeona Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Friday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

Abeona Therapeutics shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $7.68, a decrease of 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

