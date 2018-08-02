AAA: Texas, US retail gasoline prices up 2 cents this week

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline price rose 2 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.65 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.87 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.54 per gallon. Midland has the most expensive gasoline statewide this week at an average $3.08 per gallon.

AAA experts say U.S. gasoline demand strengthened and supply declined, with prices in many states increasing since last week.