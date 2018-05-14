Correction: Fatal Wreck-South Texas story

FULTON, Texas (AP) — In a story May 12 about a traffic accident in which four people were killed, The Associated Press reported erroneously that none of the three people in one vehicle who died were wearing seat belts. One of the victims who died was restrained.

A corrected version of the story is below:

4 dead after SUV veers into oncoming traffic in South Texas

FULTON, Texas (AP) — Four people are dead after an SUV traveling along the Texas Gulf Coast veered into oncoming traffic and struck a sedan head-on.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says witnesses reported a Ford Escape was passing several vehicles late Friday when it crossed the center line north of Fulton, near Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.

The SUV struck a southbound Honda Civic carrying four people. Three people in the Civic, including a 6-year-old girl, were killed and a fourth person was critically injured. The adults in the Civic were not wearing seat belts, but the child was restrained.

The driver of the SUV, identified by DPS as 22-year-old Erin Caroline Donalson, was flown to a Corpus Christi hospital where she died.

DPS troopers are continuing to investigate the wreck.