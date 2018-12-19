30 to 40 vehicles crash on stretch of foggy Texas interstate

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say 30 to 40 vehicles were involved in a string of wrecks in heavy fog along an about 2-mile stretch of Interstate 37 in rural South Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Jason Reyes said no one was killed in the accidents Wednesday morning in Atascosa (a-tuhs-KOH'-suh) County near the community of Campbellton, about 50 miles south of San Antonio. He says two people were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Authorities first got a call about a crash at about 7:15 a.m. Reyes says, "As our units were responding multiple calls came in regarding additional crashes."

Reyes says it wasn't one simultaneous crash but several.

A section of interstate was shut down after the wrecks. The northbound lanes reopened by afternoon.