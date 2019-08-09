3 siblings drowned swimming in Galveston Bay, 4th rescued

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three siblings drowned and a fourth was rescued while the children were at a Houston-area park and swimming in Galveston Bay.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded Thursday night to Sylvan Beach Park in La Porte (luh-PORT'). The sheriff says officials are looking at whether choppy water and undercurrents, or a wave from a passing boat, contributed to the deaths of the youngsters who were with their parents.

Gonzalez says searchers recovered the bodies of a 7-year-old boy, his 10-year-old brother and a 13-year-old sister. A park patron saved the fourth child.

Further details on the survivor and names of all four children were not immediately released.