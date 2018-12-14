3 police, 1 marine killed in violent Mexico clashes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's federal police agency said three members of its force have been killed in an attack in the western state of Michoacan.

The federal Public Safety Department said the officers were on a routine patrol near the state capital, Morelia, on Thursday when they came under fire from assailants traveling in another vehicle.

The officers were found dead on the side of a highway next to their bullet-riddled patrol cars.

Mexico's navy said in a statement that one marine was also killed and three were wounded in a separate confrontation Thursday in the northern border state of Coahuila. The navy said that the agents came under fire near the town of Hidalgo, which is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Laredo, Texas

It said the wounded marines did not have life-threatening injuries, and two of their attackers were killed in the shootout.