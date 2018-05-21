3 hurt, 1 missing, 50 evacuated after Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people have been hurt and one person is reported missing in a fire at a Houston apartment building.

Authorities say about 50 residents were taken by buses to shelter in a nearby church after the blaze broke out Sunday night on the city's south side.

Fire Chief Samuel Pena says firefighters in the area heard and felt an explosion. He says the cause may have been a build-up of gas.

One of the injured people is hospitalized with burns. The two others hurt were treated at the scene.