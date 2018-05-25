3 finalists named for Seattle police chief job

SEATTLE (AP) — Three finalists have been named to become Seattle's next police chief after a national search.

Multiple news outlets report the finalists are former Pittsburgh police chief Cameron McLay; Minneapolis Police Department deputy chief of patrol Eddie Frizell and assistant chief Ely Reyes of the Austin Police Department in Texas.

McLay is the only finalist to have served as a permanent chief of a large city police department.

Their names were forwarded to Mayor Jenny Durkan. She will interview the finalists and make her selection by this summer. Her choice will be submitted to the City Council for confirmation.

The three finalists were selected from five semifinalists submitted by a search committee.

The other two semifinalists were Carmen Best, who has served as Seattle's interim police chief since Jan. 1 and an assistant chief in the Los Angeles Police Department.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com