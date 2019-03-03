2018 Texas APME awards list

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Associated Press Managing Editors presented its 2018 journalism awards at its annual convention over the weekend at the AT&T Convention Center in Austin. Winners also were announced in the Headliners Excellence in Journalism competition.

The Headliners Star of Star awards are selected among the star division winners in each category except Star Designer by a separate panel of judges selected by the Headliners Foundation. Entries for Star Online Package of the Year also compete with division winners of the Texas AP Broadcasters contests.

HEADLINERS FOUNDATION CHARLES E. GREEN AWARDS

Reporter of the Year: Marina Starleaf-Riker, Victoria Advocate

Photojournalist of the Year: Jay Janner, Austin American-Statesman

Opinion Writer of the Year: Bridget Grumet, Austin American-Statesman

Investigative Report of the Year: Dallas Morning News - Pain and Profit

Breaking News of the Year: Austin bombings, Austin American-Statesman

_____

Designer of the Year: Tom Fox, Houston Chronicle

Newspaper of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Newspaper of the Year, Houston Chronicle. 2nd, The Dallas Morning News, Dallas Morning News. 3rd, San Antonio 2018, San Antonio, Express-News.

Class AAA, 1st, Newspaper of the Year-Waco Tribune-Herald, Waco Tribune-Herald; 2nd, Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 3rd, Victoria Advocate, The Victoria Advocate; Honorable Mentions, Tyler Morning Telegraph Newspaper of the Year, Tyler Morning Telegraph; News-Journal newspaper of year entries, Longview News-Journal.

Class AA, 1st, The Eagle, Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Class A, 1st, Newspaper of the Year: The Kerrville Daily Times, Kerrville Daily Times; 2nd, April 11, May 15, October 7, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; 3rd, May 15, Denton Record-Chronicle; Honorable Mentions, April 11, 2018, San Marcos Daily Record; May 15, 2018, San Marcos Daily Record; July 22, 2018, San Marcos Daily Record; The Baytown Sun entries, Baytown Sun.

Online Newspaper of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Star-Telegram, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; 2nd, ExpressNews.com, San Antonio, Express-News; 3rd, The Dallas Morning News, Dallas Morning News; Honorable Mention, Online Newspaper of the Year, Houston Chronicle.

Class AAA, 1st, Victoria Advocate, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, WacoTrib.com, Waco Tribune-Herald; 3rd, The Monitor online, The McAllen Monitor; Honorable Mention, GalvNews.com, The Galveston County Daily News.

Class AA, 1st, tdtnews.com, Temple Daily Telegram; 2nd, theeagle.com, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 3rd, Online newspaper of the year, Odessa American; Honorable Mention, Valley Morning Star website, Harlingen Valley Morning Star.

Class A, 1st, Seguin Gazette Website, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise; 2nd, The Paris News, Paris News; 3rd, www.baytownsun.com, Baytown Sun.

Community Service

Class AAAA, 1st, Unwatched, Austin American-Statesman; 2nd, Pain and Profit, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Unequal Justice, San Antonio, Express-News; Honorable Mention, Out of Control, Houston Chronicle.

Class AAA, 1st, Calhoun County Port Authority, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Dangerously Long Shifts, El Paso Times; 3rd, Lives in Limbo: DACA in East Texas, Tyler Morning Telegraph; Honorable Mention, Opioid Crisis, Texarkana Gazette.

Class AA, 1st, LISD drafting bond package for improvements, Lufkin Daily News; 2nd, Killeen Elections, Killeen Daily Herald; 3rd, A sexual assault story, Clute, The Facts; Honorable Mention, Closing Performance Gaps, Temple Daily Telegram.

Class A, 1st, Government salaries, Vernon Daily Record; 2nd, Mental Health and Addiction, Kerrville Daily Times; 3rd, Superintendent Showdown, Baytown Sun; Honorable Mention, Some serious food for thought; We need to help feed those in need, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

Team Effort

Class AAAA, 1st, Santa Fe, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, George H.W. Bush Coverage, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Fort Worth police officer fatally shot, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Honorable Mention, Austin bombings: 19 days of terror, Austin American-Statesman.

Class AAA, 1st, Understanding Harvey, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Separated migrant families, El Paso Times; 3rd, The Branch Davidian Story: 1993-2018, Waco Tribune-Herald; Honorable Mention, Santa Fe Shooting, The Galveston County Daily News.

Class AA, 1st, Junction Flooding, San Angelo Standard-Times; 2nd, The death of former President George H.W. Bush, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 3rd, Hospital Explosion, Killeen Daily Herald; Honorable Mention, Winter wonderland ... not so much, Harlingen Valley Morning Star.

Class A, 1st, Weinert Investigation, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise; 2nd, Krum ISD Grade Change, Denton Record-Chronicle; 3rd, Superintendent Showdown, Baytown Sun.

Freedom of Information

Class AAAA, 1st, Unwatched, Austin American-Statesman; 2nd, Pain and Profit, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Heart Failure, Houston Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Silent Spills, Houston Chronicle.

Class AAA, 1st, Profiting from the Poor, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Flood planning, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 3rd, Dangerously Long Shifts, El Paso Times; Honorable Mention, Domestic violence, Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Class AA, 1st, Audit leads to closure of IES: Migrant shelter under scrutiny of government, Brownsville Herald; 2nd, Larry Long case, Odessa American; 3rd, Warren complaint, Clute, The Facts; Honorable Mention, Rollover accident, Killeen Daily Herald.

Class A, 1st, Red lights, greenbacks, Denton Record-Chronicle; 2nd, Keeping Memorial board in line, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 3rd, Seal or no seal, Denton Record-Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Comparing salaries, Vernon Daily Record.

Online Live Coverage

Class AAAA, 1st, Austin bombings: The final day, Austin American-Statesman; 2nd, Elections, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Santa Fe, Houston Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Fort Worth police officer shot, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Class AAA, 1st, Santa Fe Shooting, The Galveston County Daily News; 2nd, Daniel Villegas found not guilty in his third trial for capital murder, El Paso Times; 3rd, Election Day coverage, Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Class AA, 1st, ACLU Immigration rally draws 1,500 protestors, Brownsville Herald; 2nd, Lufkin plays for US title today, Lufkin Daily News.

Class A, 1st, UNT professor's world record lecture, Denton Record-Chronicle; 2nd, Power Outage, The Daily Skiff, TCU; 3rd, ICE Immigration Raid, Paris News.

Video Shorter Than Two Minutes

Class AAAA, 1st, Swept away by floodwaters, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, Life with the ghost of a judge, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Goat roping in Manor, TX, Austin American-Statesman; Honorable Mention, Oh Say Can You Sing?, Austin American-Statesman.

Class AAA, 1st, Waco Today surfs at BSR Cable Park, Waco Tribune-Herald; 2nd, This Texas State Aquarium employee's job is to make sure the animals are happy, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 3rd, State-bound Soccer Teams Reflect on Representing the Valley, The McAllen Monitor; Honorable Mention, Boulter Middle School Band boasts 500 students, Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Class AA, 1st, Sonora residents wait to rebuild two months after the flood, San Angelo Standard-Times; 2nd, Sonora residents devastated by flooding, San Angelo Standard-Times; 3rd, Paint Rock Blacksmith Forges Handmade Skillets, San Angelo Standard-Times; Honorable Mention, A&M freshman hits half-court shot for $10,000, Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Class A, 1st, Course for Spanish speaking employees doubles in size, The Daily Skiff, TCU; 2nd, Hispanic voters credit O'Rourke for their participation, The Daily Skiff, TCU; 3rd, Every vote counts this midterm , The Daily Skiff, TCU.

Video Longer Than Two Minutes

Class AAAA, 1st, Titletown, TX: Season 2, Episode 6 (Heart Over Height), Fort Worth Star-Telegram; 2nd, Swimming for a dream, Austin American-Statesman; 3rd, Home after Harvey, Houston Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Titletown, TX: Season 2, Episode 5 (Injured), Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Class AAA, 1st, South of the Levee, The McAllen Monitor; 2nd, Branch Davidian standoff 25 years later: Unmasking Koresh/View from the Ditch, Waco Tribune-Herald; 3rd, "My house is gone.", The Victoria Advocate; Honorable Mention, PRCA Xtreme Bulls at the RGV Livestock Show, The McAllen Monitor.

Class AA, 1st, Armed teachers a norm in West Texas town, San Angelo Standard-Times; 2nd, How the FLDS church impacted a small Texas town, San Angelo Standard-Times; 3rd, Union Pacific 4141 arrives in College Station with President George H.W. Bush, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Honorable Mention, Dr. Seuss Day, Odessa American.

Class A, 1st, 18-year-old on track to get full new set of teeth, Denton Record-Chronicle; 2nd, Baking for Juneteenth, San Marcos Daily Record; 3rd, Paris Harley-Davidson World Record Attempt, Paris News.

Deadline Writing

Class AAAA, 1st, Santa Fe Victims, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, Santa Fe, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Sculley to retire, San Antonio, Express-News; Honorable Mention, 'Unthinkable tragedy', Dallas Morning News.

Class AAA, 1st, Santa Fe High School shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis identified; Abbott: time to take action, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 2nd, 'The next thing we hear is boom, boom, boom', The Galveston County Daily News2nd, Torn to Pieces, The Victoria Advocate; 3rd, Accused Nurse, Tyler Morning Telegraph; Honorable Mentions, City leaders: 'We're going to need help', The Galveston County Daily News; Teen Accused of Capital Murder, The Victoria Advocate.

Class AA, 1st, A final welcome home: Crowds turn out in College Station for Bush casket's arrival by train, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 2nd, O'Rourke campaigns in Temple, Temple Daily Telegram; 3rd, Police chief status in limbo, Harlingen Valley Morning Star; Honorable Mention, Sonora flooding, San Angelo Standard-Times.

Class A, 1st, Rodent problem closes 24-hour Kroger, Denton Record-Chronicle; 2nd, Shooting shatters family, Denton Record-Chronicle; 3rd, Young gets 55 years in prison, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; Honorable Mentions, Tragedy hits home, Del Rio News-Herald; UPDATE: Turpin was arrested in March for assault of family member, The Daily Skiff, TCU.

Feature Writing

Class AAAA, 1st, Santa Fe, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, Where have all the horny toads gone?, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, 9 Seconds, Dallas Morning News; Honorable Mention, 40 years on, Crime of Century still binds FBI director, prison snitch, Austin American-Statesman.

Class AAA, 1st, Hidden In Plain Sight, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Branch Davidian tragedy at 25: How the story overtook the storytellers, Waco Tribune-Herald; 3rd, Woman says she's still waiting for justice, Texarkana Gazette; Honorable Mention, Road of last resorts, Longview News-Journal.

Class AA, 1st, Gator Bait, Harlingen Valley Morning Star; 2nd, Jammin' with you, Odessa American; 3rd, Long-lost sisters: Half-siblings adopted decades ago by different families reunite in Bryan, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Honorable Mention, The Woman Everyone Saw, but No One Knew, San Angelo Standard-Times.

Class A, 1st, Resourceful & resilient, Denton Record-Chronicle; 2nd, Suffering on the inside, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 3rd, A mighty meandering, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.

Feature Series

Class AAAA, 1st, Follow the Molecule, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, The Preacher's Son, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Sutherland Springs, San Antonio, Express-News; Honorable Mention, Grackle Week, Austin American-Statesman.

Class AAA, 1st, Losing our roots, The McAllen Monitor; 2nd, Opioid Crisis, Texarkana Gazette; 3rd, Hidden In Plain Sight, The Victoria Advocate; Honorable Mention, The Pilots of Red Springs, Texarkana Gazette.

Class AA, 1st, President George H.W. Bush, 1924-2018, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 2nd, Season of Caring, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 3rd, Grace Juarez, Lufkin Daily News; Honorable Mention, Hudson students take flight, Lufkin Daily News.

Class A, 1st, World War 1 centennial series, Vernon Daily Record; 2nd, Steel magnolia, Denton Record-Chronicle; 3rd, Spotlighting unsung nurses, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; Honorable Mention, Firefighter training, Kerrville Daily Times.

Short Features

Class AAAA, 1st, Change is Brewing, Austin American-Statesman. 2nd, He won't let her forget their love is forever, Dallas Morning News. 3rd, A coach, a decades-old bet and a life changed, Austin American-Statesman.

Class AAA, 1st, The Tale of Mr. Muffins, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Taqueria owner heartbroken at sight of flooded business, The McAllen Monitor; 3rd, Cancer patient says 'I do" in the hospital, El Paso Times; Honorable Mention, 'Getting a little tast of the kingdom', Abilene Reporter-News.

Class AA, 1st, Shane Lechler: A comical case of mistaken identity, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 2nd, Mourning, Killeen Daily Herald; 3rd, Birds' Song: Resaca students sign for pelicans' safety, Brownsville Herald; Honorable Mention, Proper sendoff for 'Big Mama', Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Class A, 1st, Their first impulse was to help, San Marcos Daily Record; 2nd, Big ol' Baby, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 3rd, To the rescue, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise; Honorable Mention, Small wonders, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

Sports Feature

Class AAAA, 1st, Last stand, Dallas Morning News; 2nd, Alex Bregman, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Back to comfort, Dallas Morning News; Honorable Mention, How Leighton Vander Esch's small-town roots powered him to the Dallas Cowboys, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Class AAA, 1st, Pancho Billa: 'I'm still fighting', El Paso Times; 2nd, Refugio's football season was about more than wins and losses, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 3rd, Small details, big picture: Two years in, Baylor AD chasing challenges with gusto, Waco Tribune-Herald; Honorable Mentions, Maybe it really is rocket science: Baylor's new facility tracks pitching data, Waco Tribune-Herald; 'A rough but amazing journey', The Galveston County Daily News; South Texas high school football coach finds strength and opportunity in medical setback, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; Tim Floyd retires from UTEP, El Paso Times.

Class AA, 1st, Working is a way of life for many San Angelo Lake View athletes, San Angelo Standard-Times; 2nd, Recruiting rundown, Clute, The Facts; 3rd, Melancon, Trojanettes persevere, Temple Daily Telegram; Honorable Mentions, Rudder's Kevin Kindt excelling at shot put, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Triumph and tragedy: The unlikely story of the 2018 Brady baseball team's rise to the top, San Angelo Standard-Times; Clowning around, Odessa American.

Class A, 1st, "An inspiration", Kerrville Daily Times; 2nd, Trusting God's plan, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise; 3rd, Big shot, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; Honorable Mentions, No holding back, Denton Record-Chronicle; State's Jayla Johnson finds "The Big Ticket" to success, San Marcos Daily Record; "More Than a Word" screening addresses Native American based mascots , The Daily Skiff, TCU; O brother, where art thou? , Kerrville Daily Times.

Sports Column Writing

Class AAAA, 1st, Brian T. Smith, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, Jenny Dial Creech, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Kevin Sherrington Columns, Dallas Morning News; Honorable Mention, Tim Cowlishaw Columns, Dallas Morning News.

Class AAA, 1st, Brice Cherry, Waco Tribune-Herald; 2nd, Sports Column Writing, El Paso Times; 3rd, Jack Stallard columns, Longview News-Journal; Honorable Mention, George Whitley columns, Longview News-Journal.

Class AA, 1st, Tim Waits columns, Temple Daily Telegram; 2nd, Mike Lee 2018 sports columns, San Angelo Standard-Times; 3rd, Travis L. Brown columns, Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Class A, 1st, Michael Pineda columns, Baytown Sun; 2nd, Sports columns by Jonathan Toye, Kerrville Daily Times; 3rd, Overtime, optimism and gut check, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.

General Column Writing

Class AAAA, 1st, Lisa Falkenberg, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, Puro San Antonio, San Antonio, Express-News; 3rd, Robert Wilonsky Columns, Dallas Morning News; Honorable Mentions, Kristin Finan, Austin American-Statesman; Bridget Grumet, Austin American-Statesman.

Class AAA, 1st, Turning 60: It's the new new normal, Abilene Reporter-News; 2nd, Tom Whitehurst columns, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 3rd, Bill Whitaker #3, Waco Tribune-Herald; Honorable Mention, Nick Jimenez columns, Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Class AA, 1st, John Lowman, Clute, The Facts; 2nd, Rob Clark columns, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 3rd, At these times, community is everything, Lufkin Daily News; Honorable Mention, Yvonne Mintz, Clute, The Facts.

Class A, 1st, Columns by Donna Provencher, Kerrville Daily Times; 2nd, Josh Edwards columnist, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 3rd, Klark Byrd Column Writing, Paris News.

Editorial Writing

Class AAAA, 1st, Fort Worth Star-Telegram editorials, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; 2nd, Evan Mintz, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Brodesky for Express-News, San Antonio, Express-News; Honorable Mention, The Dallas Morning News Editorials, Dallas Morning News.

Class AAA, 1st, Port can't be allowed to break open meetings law, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Sunshine Required to Expose Shadow Government, The Victoria Advocate; 3rd, Michael A. Smith Editorials, The Galveston County Daily News; Honorable Mention, Enterprise editorials, The Beaumont Enterprise.

Class AA, 1st, Cool Down, Brownsville Herald; 2nd, Editorials, Killeen Daily Herald; 3rd, Of The People, Brownsville Herald; Honorable Mention, Common Currency, Lufkin Daily News.

Class A, 1st, Lykins Editorials, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise; 2nd, Sun editorials 1, Baytown Sun; 3rd, If faced with rats, be an early bird, Denton Record-Chronicle.

Comment and Criticism

Class AAAA, 1st, Wei-Huan Chen, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, Chris Vognar Comment and Criticism, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Alison Cook, Houston Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Joe Gross film reviews, Austin American-Statesman.

Class AAA, 1st, Film Commentary and Reviews, Texarkana Gazette; 2nd, Surface Treatment: Comment and criticism of local art exhibits, The McAllen Monitor; 3rd, Dustin Chase Film Reviews, The Galveston County Daily News.

Class AA, 1st, Love Never Dies, Clute, The Facts; 2nd, Waxing nostalgic: Revamping longtime favorites can be a tricky business, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 3rd, Mood swings: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and other hits that change midstream, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Honorable Mention, Hamilton, Clute, The Facts.

Class A, 1st, 'Bojack' an unflinching look at depression, Paris News; 2nd, Slugger's story, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 3rd, 'She Kills Monsters' kills it on opening night , New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; Honorable Mention, Winchester Review, Vernon Daily Record.

Business Reporting

Class AAAA, 1st, Flood games, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, Mineral Wells bet big and lost, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Sex assault in the skies, too, Dallas Morning News; Honorable Mention, Algae Farm, San Antonio, Express-News.

Class AAA, 1st, Bellmead Baseball Stadium, Waco Tribune-Herald; 2nd, Hope and Frustration, El Paso Times; 3rd, Profiting from the Poor, The Victoria Advocate; Honorable Mention, Moody Bank rebrands, makes strong Hill Country push, The Galveston County Daily News.

Class AA, 1st, SanJan CEO speaks amid fraud accusations, Odessa American; 2nd, Antiquers, Clute, The Facts; 3rd, Farmers faced with harsh summer, Temple Daily Telegram; Honorable Mention, Home cooking with a focus on family, Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Class A, 1st, Cupboard grocery to end long run, Denton Record-Chronicle; 2nd, Memorial Hospital's losses, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 3rd, Cookie factory plans crumble, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise; Honorable Mention, Corner Store, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise.

Specialty Reporting

Class AAAA, 1st, Criminal Justice, Houston Chronicle. 2nd, Sarah Smith religion reporting, Fort Worth Star-Telegram. 3rd, Military , San Antonio, Express-News.

Class AAA, 1st, Boy Scout deaths, Longview News-Journal; 2nd, District Attorney's Race , Tyler Morning Telegraph; 3rd, Affordable housing in Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; Honorable Mention, Environmental reporting, Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Class AA, 1st, IES Closure & Scrutiny: How an immigrant education center quickly closed and why, Brownsville HeraldClass AA, 1st, Filling in the gaps: New border fence construction..., Brownsville Herald; 2nd, Military reporting, Killeen Daily Herald; 3rd, Drought reporting, Temple Daily Telegram; Honorable Mention, Corruption reporting, Clute, The Facts.

Class A, 1st, Nacogdoches ISD issues, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 2nd, Caitlyn Jones, Denton Record-Chronicle; 3rd, TSG rankings of schools differ from state's; Local school districts say TEA rankings count most; NBISD blasts TSG ratings methodology, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; Honorable Mentions, Education Investigation, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise; Iconic Village, San Marcos Daily Record.

News Photography

Class AAAA, 1st, Apartment Fire, Austin American-Statesman; 2nd, President George H.W. Bush Funeral, Austin American-Statesman; 3rd, A mother's grief, Houston Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Man atop sign, San Antonio, Express-News.

Class AAA, 1st, Border patrol, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 2nd, Rod Aydelotte 3, Waco Tribune-Herald; 3rd, Santa Fe Shooting, The Galveston County Daily News; Honorable Mentions, Broadway Tubing, The Galveston County Daily News; Santa Fe shooting, Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Class AA, 1st, Wiping Mommy's tears, San Angelo Standard-Times; 2nd, Finding family, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 3rd, Funeral, Temple Daily Telegram; Honorable Mention, A fond farewell, Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Class A, 1st, Degree achieved, Denton Record-Chronicle; 2nd, Tough ride, Denton Record-Chronicle; 3rd, Crash, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise; Honorable Mentions, McKees House Fire, Paris News; Signs of the times, Denton Record-Chronicle.

Feature Photography

Class AAAA, 1st, Darrington graduates, Houston Chronicle. 2nd, Fan on the field, Houston Chronicle. 3rd, Labyrinth, Houston Chronicle.

Class AAA, 1st, Mother-Son Dance , Tyler Morning Telegraph; 2nd, Beautiful Friendship, The Victoria Advocate; 3rd, Pride parade, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; Honorable Mention, Blood moon balloon glow, Longview News-Journal.

Class AA, 1st, Trail Ride, San Angelo Standard-Times; 2nd, Lizard, Harlingen Valley Morning Star; 3rd, Filling up her cart, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Honorable Mentions, Making a splash, Odessa American; Water, San Angelo Standard-Times.

Class A, 1st, Preslie Cox photos, Baytown Sun; 2nd, Flying High, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise; 3rd, Soldiers give their lives for each other, San Marcos Daily Record; Honorable Mention, Denton County Youth Fair kicks off with horse show, Denton Record-Chronicle.

Sports Photography

Class AAAA, 1st, Crash, Austin American-Statesman; 2nd, Dugout dive, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Rockets, Houston Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Going-head-to-head, San Antonio, Express-News.

Class AAA, 1st, Fan Interference, The Galveston County Daily News; 2nd, Lobo celebration, Longview News-Journal; 3rd, Berchelt Retains Title, El Paso Times; Honorable Mention, McDaniel hurdle, The Galveston County Daily News.

Class AA, 1st, Bull's eye, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 2nd, Eyes on the ball, Temple Daily Telegram; 3rd, Touchdown dive, Temple Daily Telegram; Honorable Mention, Giddyup, San Angelo Standard-Times.

Class A, 1st, Charles Ashley, Vernon Daily Record; 2nd, SFA overtime, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 3rd, Boys basketball: Harmon, Guyer oust DeSoto, Denton Record-Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Jump for Joy, Paris News.

Photojournalism

Class AAAA, 1st, Sutherland Springs, San Antonio, Express-News; 2nd, Austin Bombings: 19 days of terror, Austin American-Statesman; 3rd, Historic Flooding Wreaks Havoc, Austin American-Statesman; Honorable Mention, A Texas-size sendoff, Houston Chronicle.

Class AAA, 1st, Hidden In Plain Sight, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Delcia Lopez, The McAllen Monitor; Honorable Mention, Accidental Politician, Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Class AA, 1st, Mourning George H.W. Bush, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 2nd, Laundry Day, Killeen Daily Herald; 3rd, Between Two Worlds: Migrants seeking asylum wait on bridge as debate rages, Brownsville Herald.

Class A, 1st, Spill halts tuber traffic; Contract cowboys; Best of the Wurst, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; 2nd, Preslie Cox photos, Baytown Sun; 3rd, A sheriff's tears, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; Honorable Mention, On campaign trail, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.

Photo Gallery

Class AAAA, 1st, Sutherland Springs, San Antonio, Express-News; 2nd, Hail To The Chief, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Making of a cop, San Antonio, Express-News; Honorable Mention, County Livestock Show, Austin American-Statesman.

Class AAA, 1st, Corpus Christi's Hillcrest Neighborhood, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 2nd, What Happens When Your Landlord Leaves You Homeless, The Victoria Advocate; 3rd, Santa Fe High School Shooting, The Galveston County Daily News; Honorable Mention, Catholic Diocese Receives 100 Migrants Following ICE Detention, El Paso Times.

Class AA, 1st, ACLU rally protestors march to federal courthouse, Brownsville Herald; 2nd, K9 pet splash, Odessa American; 3rd, 2018 Permian Basin Fair & Expo Time Exposures, Odessa American; Honorable Mention, 2018 Year in Pictures, Temple Daily Telegram.

Class A, 1st, A formal affair ... with tennis; A wassailing we will go; Best of the Wurst, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. ; 3rd, The Rescuers, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise.

Headline Writing

Class AAAA, 1st, Martha Sheridan Headlines, Dallas Morning News. 2nd, Suzanne Garofalo, Houston Chronicle. 3rd, Kolarik heads, San Antonio, Express-News.

Class AAA, 1st, Phil Ellenbecker portfolio, Longview News-Journal; 2nd, Tim's Headlines, Tyler Morning Telegraph; 3rd, Mary's Headlines, Tyler Morning Telegraph; Honorable Mention, Five Headlines, Texarkana Gazette.

Class AA, 1st, A long road to recovery, Lufkin Daily News; 2nd, Matt Weber, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 3rd, Eric E. Garcia headline portfolio, Temple Daily Telegram.

Class A, 1st, Josh Edwards, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 2nd, Headlines by Travis Webb 1, Kerrville Daily Times; 3rd, For whom the bell tolls; Boxed in for dinner; Thrown for a loop; 'Sea'zing the Opportunities; Best of the Wurst, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; Honorable Mention, Lykins Headlines, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise.

Infographics

Class AAAA, 1st, Out of Control, Houston Chronicle. 2nd, Redistricting Redux, Dallas Morning News. 3rd, Your schools, graded A to F, Dallas Morning News.

Class AAA, 1st, Grand Canyon, Tyler Morning Telegraph; 2nd, Where in the world is Red Springs?, Texarkana Gazette; 3rd, The Poison Below, The Victoria Advocate.

Class AA, 1st, High school football schedules, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 2nd, School safety, Lufkin Daily News; 3rd, Didn't vote, Harlingen Valley Morning Star.

Class A, 1st, For every 100,000 women in Texas, San Marcos Daily Record; 2nd, Polling location - on the map, Denton Record-Chronicle; 3rd, End of the Line, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise.

Designer of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Tom Fox, Houston Chronicle. 2nd, Designer Alvarez, San Antonio, Express-News. .

Class AAA, 1st, Designer of the Year, Tyler Morning Telegraph; 2nd, Randy Ferguson portfolio, Longview News-Journal; 3rd, Five Pages, Texarkana Gazette; Honorable Mention, Victoria Advocate, The Victoria Advocate.

Class AA, 1st, Matt Weber, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 2nd, Michael Morris design, Clute, The Facts; 3rd, Star Designer Ana Villaurrutia, Harlingen Valley Morning Star.

Class A, 1st, Josh Edwards Designer, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 2nd, Travis Webb, Kerrville Daily Times; 3rd, Designer of the Year, Denton Record-Chronicle.

Star Reporter of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Silvia Foster Frau Reporting, San Antonio, Express-News; 2nd, Keri Blakinger, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Tony Plohetski, Austin American-Statesman; Honorable Mention, Sarah Smith's work, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Class AAA, 1st, Hidden In Plain Sight, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Lorenzo Zazueta-Castro, The McAllen Monitor; 3rd, Star Reporter of the Year, Tyler Morning Telegraph; Honorable Mentions, Tommy Witherspoon, Waco Tribune-Herald; Jo Lee Ferguson portfolio, Longview News-Journal.

Class AA, 1st, Mark Reagan: The Brownsville Herald, Brownsville Herald; 2nd, Military reporting, Killeen Daily Herald; 3rd, Kenny Wiley, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Honorable Mention, Closing Performance Gaps, Temple Daily Telegram.

Class A, 1st, Donna Provencher, Kerrville Daily Times; 2nd, Josh Edwards reporter, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 3rd, Star Reporter of the Year, Denton Record-Chronicle; Honorable Mention, STAR: Valerie Bustamante, Seguin Gazette-Enterprise.

Star Photojournalist of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Jay Janner, Austin American-Statesman; 2nd, Star Photojournalist: Smiley Pool, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Star Photojournalist, San Antonio, Express-News.

Class AAA, 1st, Stuart Villanueva, Star Photojournalist of the Year, The Galveston County Daily News; 2nd, Star Photojournalist of the Year, Tyler Morning Telegraph; 3rd, Courtney Sacco entry, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; Honorable Mentions, Delcia Lopez, The McAllen Monitor; Ron Erdrich, Star Photojournalist of the Year, Abilene Reporter-News.

Class AA, 1st, Laura McKenzie, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 2nd, Yfat Yossifor, San Angelo Standard-Times; 3rd, Michael Miller portfolio, Temple Daily Telegram; Honorable Mention, Pack trips Tigers, Lufkin Daily News.

Class A, 1st, Photojournalist, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; 2nd, Tom Holden, Kerrville Daily Times; 3rd, Star Photojournalist of the Year, Denton Record-Chronicle; Honorable Mentions, Soldiers give their lives for each other, San Marcos Daily Record; Tim Monzingo photojournalist, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.

Star Opinion Writer of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Bridget Grumet, Austin American-Statesman; 2nd, Star Opinion Writer: Robert Wilonsky, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Unequal Justice, San Antonio, Express-News; Honorable Mention, Lisa Falkenberg, Houston Chronicle.

Class AAA, 1st, Tom Whitehurst entry, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 2nd, Bill Whitaker, Waco Tribune-Herald; 3rd, US Steeped In Open Government Tradition, The Victoria Advocate.

Class AA, 1st, Star Opinion, Killeen Daily Herald; 2nd, Michael Morris, Clute, The Facts; 3rd, Carlos Rodriguez: The Brownsville Herald, Brownsville Herald.

Class A, 1st, Vernon Record Opinion Writer entry, Vernon Daily Record; 2nd, Star Opinion Writer of the Year, Denton Record-Chronicle; 3rd, Housing should be affordable for everyone; We need to curb our deer population; We must continue to grow responsibly; Proud to be the gem of Texas - but ...; Oxford House has some work to do, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; Honorable Mention, Josh Edwards, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.

Star Investigative Report of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Pain and Profit, Dallas Morning News; 2nd, Atmos, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Heart Failure, Houston Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Spirit of Fear, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Class AAA, 1st, Hidden In Plain Sight, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Port Politics, The Victoria Advocate; 3rd, Profiting from the Poor, The Victoria Advocate; Honorable Mention, Dangerously Long Shifts, El Paso Times.

Class AA, 1st, Audit leads to closure of IES: Migrant shelter under scrutiny of government, Brownsville Herald; 2nd, Hispanic Chamber troubles, Odessa American; 3rd, Corey Paul/Larry Long harrassment case, Odessa American.

Class A, 1st, Red light, Denton Record-Chronicle; 2nd, Atmos, Denton Record-Chronicle; 3rd, Constable, Denton Record-Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Oxford House has some work to do; Home sweet homes?; Lack of regulations on traditional housing leads to concerns , New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

Star Breaking News Report of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Austin bombings: The final day, Austin American-Statesman; 2nd, Santa Fe, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Amazon HQ2 coverage, Dallas Morning News; Honorable Mention, Fort Worth police officer fatally shot, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Class AAA, 1st, Mom killed in school accident was veteran, El Paso Times; 2nd, Lobos state championship game, Longview News-Journal; 3rd, Reporter-News severely damaged by 2-alarm fire, Abilene Reporter-News; Honorable Mention, Santa Fe school shooting, Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Class AA, 1st, One killed, 12 injured in explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital, Temple Daily Telegram; 2nd, Civil Rally: ACLU event brings 1,500 to federal courthouse, Brownsville Herald; 3rd, Family found, Clute, The Facts; Honorable Mention, Candidate ineligible, San Angelo Standard-Times.

Class A, 1st, Hostage stabbed, attacker killed, Vernon Daily Record; 2nd, ICE Raid at Load Trail, Paris News. .

Star Online Package of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Houston After Harvey, Houston Chronicle; 2nd, Standoff, Dallas Morning News; 3rd, Spirit of Fear, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Honorable Mentions, Unwatched, Austin American-Statesman; 9 Seconds, Dallas Morning News.

Class AAA, 1st, HIdden In Plain Sight, The Victoria Advocate; 2nd, Losing Our Roots, The McAllen Monitor; 3rd, Santa Fe shooting, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; Honorable Mention, Lives in Limbo: DACA in East Texas, Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Class AA, 1st, Remembering former President George H.W. Bush, Bryan-College Station Eagle; 2nd, Guns in schools, San Angelo Standard-Times; 3rd, Lufkin gets second crack at world title, Lufkin Daily News; Honorable Mention, Ten Years Lost, Harlingen Valley Morning Star.

Class A, 1st, Clouded Horizons, San Marcos Daily Record.

Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year

Class AAAA, 1st, Star Sportswriter: Brad Townsend, Dallas Morning News; 2nd, Hunter Atkins, Houston Chronicle; 3rd, Mac Engel columns and features, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Honorable Mention, Star Sportswriter McDonald, San Antonio, Express-News.

Class AAA, 1st, Star Sportswriter of the Year, El Paso Times; 2nd, Len Hayward entry, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; 3rd, James LaCombe, Star Sportswriter of the Year, The Galveston County Daily News.

Class AA, 1st, Mike Lee Star Sportswriter entries, San Angelo Standard-Times; 2nd, Showtime for Lufkin Juniors, Lufkin Daily News; 3rd, Eric Drennan's 5 entries, Temple Daily Telegram; Honorable Mention, Paul Harris Star Sportswriter entries, San Angelo Standard-Times.

Class A, 1st, Brett Vito, Denton Record-Chronicle; 2nd, John Krueger Star Sportwriter, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel; 3rd, National expectations match Dixon's for No. 20 TCU, The Daily Skiff, TCU; Honorable Mentions, Driving greatness; Potassium power; Canyon's sister act; Sting operation; Sitting ducks, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; Geoff Heppes Entry, Paris News; 'Cats claim first-ever NCAA tournament victory, San Marcos Daily Record; Jonathan Toye, Kerrville Daily Times.

Michael Brick Storytelling Award

Class AAAA, 1st, Can viral fame launch a career?, Dallas Morning News; 2nd, Hidden In Plain Sight, The Victoria Advocate. 3rd, Final Test, Houston Chronicle; Honorable Mention, Kristin Finan, Austin American-Statesman.

SPANISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPERS

News: 1st, Texas, el más mortal para la construcción, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News); 2nd, No los vamos a desamparar, El Nuevo Heraldo; 3rd, 11% de hispanos se gradúa de universidad, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News); Honorable Mention, Llega Tomás Yarrington, El Nuevo Heraldo.

Features: 1st, Guerreras en Rosa, El Nuevo Heraldo; 2nd, Hermanos crecen de golpe, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News); 3rd, Nueva vida luego de tormenta, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News).

Sports Writing: 1st, Hasta las estrellas, El Nuevo Heraldo; 2nd, Hermanos crecen de golpe, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News); 3rd, Sin Barreras, El Nuevo Heraldo.

Opinion Writing: 1st, Entre la incertidumbre y la esperanza, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News); 2nd, Perreo, sexismo y preguntas sin sentido, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News); 3rd, Dallas no está lista, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News).

Headline Writing: 1st, Oro Verde, El Nuevo Heraldo; 2nd, Pulgarcito contra Rambo, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News); 3rd, Semillas de Exito, El Nuevo Heraldo.

Newspaper of the year: 1st, Al Dia (Dallas Morning News)

TEXAS AP STAFF AWARDS

REPORTER OF THE YEAR: 1st, Will Weissert, Austin; 2nd, Nomaan Merchant, Houston; 3rd, Jamie Stengle, Dallas.

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR: 1st, David J. Phillip, Houston; 2nd, Eric Gay, Dallas.