https://www.westport-news.com/news/texas/article/1-woman-killed-1-wounded-in-church-parking-lot-13543723.php
1 woman killed, 1 wounded in church parking lot shooting
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — One woman has been killed and another has been wounded critically in a shooting in a Houston-area church parking lot.
The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Thursday outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress, a Houston suburb. In a social media posting, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says a man approached a vehicle in which the women sat and fired repeatedly into it. A sheriff's spokesman said the dead woman is believed to be the suspect's 66-year-old estranged wife, the wounded woman is his daughter and the shooting was the outgrowth of a domestic dispute.
Sheriff's officials said via Twitter early Friday that the 62-year-old suspect "has been located in a hotel" and "SWAT and negotiators are on scene."
View Comments