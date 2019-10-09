US nuclear, uranium mining industries hope for Trump bailout

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. uranium mining companies and nuclear power plant operators are hoping for a bailout in the name of national security.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to get recommendations Thursday from a federal task force studying ways to revive domestic uranium mining.

The Nuclear Energy Institute representing uranium mine companies has asked the task force for tax breaks and other financial support.

The industry has lagged amid global competition and low uranium ore prices.

The mining industry argues that creating uranium ore demand is essential for U.S. national security.

Environmental groups say nuclear power and uranium mining industries are trying to exploit security to benefit from taxpayer money.

Trump last summer rejected an industry request requiring U.S. uranium ore users to rely on domestic production for 25 percent of their supply.