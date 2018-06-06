Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-09 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The Russian rocket carries U.S. astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, and German astronaut Alexander Gerst. less
A bird flies in front of the trail of the Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-09 space ship, carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, as it blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The Russian rocket carries U.S. astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, and German astronaut Alexander Gerst. less
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-09 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, flies in the sky at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The Russian rocket carries U.S. astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev German astronaut Alexander Gerst. less
U.S. astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, centre, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and German astronaut Alexander Gerst, top, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station, ISS, wave as they board prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. less
U.S. astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) waves from a bus prior to the launch of Soyuz MS-09 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. less
German astronaut Alexander Gerst, crew member of the mission to the International Space Station, ISS, waves as he boards prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. less
U.S. astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, right, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, center, and German astronaut Alexander Gerst, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), wave near a bus from a hotel prior the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. less
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (AP) — A trio of astronauts from Russia, the United States and the European Space Agency blasted off Wednesday for a mission on the International Space Station.
A Russian spacecraft carrying Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA, Sergey Prokopyev of Russian space agency Roscosmos and the ESA's Alexander Gerst, from Germany, lifted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket at 1612 local time (1112 GMT) Wednesday.
The Soyuz MS-09 ship has successfully entered a designated orbit and is set to dock at the space outpost Friday.
The three astronauts will join Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of NASA and Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos, who are currently on the station. The mission program includes 250 experiments in fields such as biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology.
Roscosmos said its chief Dmitry Rogozin met at Baikonur with U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, who attended the launch.
The agency said in a statement that the continuing cooperation in space could help repair the strained relationship between the U.S. and Russia.
Relations between Moscow and Washington have plummeted to post-Cold War lows over the crisis in Ukraine, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.