FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2011, file image taken from video from China's CCTV via AP Video, China's Shenzhou-8 spacecraft is docked with the orbiting Tiangong-1 space station. China’s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station re-entered Earth’s atmosphere. (CCTV via AP Video, File) less
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2010 file photo, visitors sit beside a model of China's Tiangong-1 space station at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province. China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within the next day. The European Space Agency forecast Sunday April 1, 2018 the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning GMT. less
FILE - In this June 18, 2012, file image released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts, from left, Liu Wang, Liu Yang and Jing Haipeng wave while aboard the orbiting Tiangong-1 space station. China’s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sometime in the coming days, although the risk to people and property on the ground is considered low. (Beijing Aerospace Control Center/Xinhua via AP) less
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Space Debris Room of the European Space Agency ESA in Darmstadt, Germany. China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within the next day. The European Space Agency forecast Sunday April 1, 2018 the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning GMT. less
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the defunct Chinese space station re-entering Earth's atmosphere (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

An Australian astrophysicist says the defunct Chinese space station had a "mostly successful" re-entry but would have been better if it hadn't been spinning in its final descent.

China said the experimental Tiangong 1 space lab mostly burned up upon re-entry Monday morning.

Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at Australian National University, said the tumbling and spinning made the re-entry location harder to predict. But the landing site in the southern Pacific is "kind of where you hope it would land."

Tiangong 1 was launched in 2011 and ended service in 2016 after completing its mission.

China’s first space lab – the Tiangong-1 or “Heavenly Palace” – is tumbling back towards Earth and is expected to crash on Monday. No-one knows exactly where, no-one knows exactly when. However, experts say the chances of it doing any harm are extremely slim. The unmanned space station is in orbit above the Earth and is believed to be out of control. When and where will Tiangong-1 come down? As of Sunday, Tiangong-1 is predicted to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere and crash after 01.25 CET on Monday morning. The estimate contains a margin for error of 16 hours, so it could make its fiery descent anytime between Sunday and Monday night, European time. If the exact time is not known, then the location is even more uncertain. The spacecraft is making dozens of orbits of the Earth over several days, hitting speeds of 27,000 kilometres an hour. The Aerospace Corporation , which carries out research for the United States, says confidently that the object will re-enter somewhere between 43 degrees North and 43 degrees South latitudes, which covers vasts parts of the Earth. The ranges that are not covered include Antarctica and the bottom tip of South America, northern Europe, northern North America, the Arctic and parts of central Asia. Engineers say the fact the spacecraft is tumbling makes it hard to predict how atmospheric drag will affect it. “It is the upper atmosphere that will create a drag that will eventually bring down the station. That drag is very, very hard to understand and predict,” Holger Krag, head of the Debris Office at the European Space Agency told Reuters TV. How big is it — and will it hit me? Tiangong-1 weights 8.5 metric tons and has been described as being the size of a school bus. That is tiny compared to the International Space Station, for example. However, it is larger than most man-made debris re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. When it comes down, the craft is expected partly to burn up, with what remains

___

9 a.m.

Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 mostly burned up upon re-entering the Earth's atmosphere in the central South Pacific.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the experimental space lab re-entered at around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Tiangong 1 was launched in 2011 and ended service in 2016 after completing its mission.

___

8 a.m.

Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere soon.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the most possible re-entry time is 8:49 a.m. Monday. Xinhua news agency says the window is between 8:11 a.m. and 9:33 a.m.

Tiangong-1 is forecast to re-enter in an area centered on 19.4 degrees west longitude and 10.2 degrees south latitude in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

The space lab will mostly be burnt up in the atmosphere and it's highly unlikely to cause any damage on the ground.