SpaceX delays launch to freshly repaired space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has delayed a supply run to the International Space Station, back to full power after quick repairs.

A Falcon rocket was poised to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Friday, with a Dragon cargo capsule. But a problem cropped up at the last minute with the ocean platform for recovering the first-stage booster following liftoff.

SpaceX says it will try again Saturday. The delivery is already running late because of a space station power shortage that stalled deliveries until a failed electrical box could be replaced. NASA completed the job Thursday.

The landing platform was stationed 14 miles (22.53 kilometers) offshore. The booster was originally supposed to return to Cape Canaveral, but SpaceX is still cleaning up from the April 20 accident that destroyed a crew Dragon capsule.