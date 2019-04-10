Singapore seizes more pangolin scales in week's 2nd bust

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore has seized 14 tons of pangolin scales belonging to around 21,000 endangered mammals in the second such bust in less than a week.

The scales, which were en route from Nigeria to Vietnam, were found in 474 bags in a shipping container on Monday. The National Parks Board, Singapore Customs and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority say the cargo was declared as cassia seeds.

Last Wednesday, officials discovered a record 14.2 tons of pangolin scales hidden among packets of frozen beef. The earlier shipment was also on its way from Nigeria to Vietnam.

The pangolin is said to be the most widely trafficked mammal in the world, and its scales are in high demand in Asia for use in traditional Chinese medicine.