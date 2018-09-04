Russia says air leak at space station caused by drill hole

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Roscosmos state space corporation head Dmitry Rogozin, accompanies new International Space Station crew members, to the rocket prior the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Russian news agencies on Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018, quoted Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin saying that the hole was drilled by “an unsteady hand” potentially during manufacturing. less FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Roscosmos state space corporation head Dmitry Rogozin, accompanies new International Space Station crew members, to the rocket prior the launch at the ... more Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Russia says air leak at space station caused by drill hole 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top space official says that last week's air leak at the International Space Station was a drill hole that happened during manufacturing or in orbit.

The leak, which was discovered last week, was traced to a small hole in one of the Russian Soyuz capsules docked at the station. The leak was patched over with a sealant that officials said was airtight.

Russian news agencies on Tuesday quoted Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin saying that the hole was drilled by "an unsteady hand" potentially during manufacturing. But he said that it was possible that the hole was drilled while the capsule was already in orbit. He didn't say if he suspected one of the astronauts.

Three Americans, two Russians and a German are currently aboard the station.