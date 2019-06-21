High-stakes bid to stop climate bill hits 2nd day in Oregon

A TV reporter interviews self-employed logger Bridger Hasbrouck, of Dallas, Ore., outside the Oregon State House in Salem, Ore., on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the day the Senate is scheduled to take up a bill that would create the nation's second cap-and-trade program to curb carbon emissions. Senate Republicans, however, pledged to walk out so there wouldn't be enough lawmakers present for a vote on House Bill 2020, which is extremely unpopular among loggers, truckers and many rural voters. less A TV reporter interviews self-employed logger Bridger Hasbrouck, of Dallas, Ore., outside the Oregon State House in Salem, Ore., on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the day the Senate is scheduled to take up a bill ... more Photo: Gillian Flaccus, AP Photo: Gillian Flaccus, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close High-stakes bid to stop climate bill hits 2nd day in Oregon 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — GOP senators are preparing to remain absent from the Capitol for a second day to block a landmark climate plan that would be the second of its kind nationwide.

Gov. Kate Brown has deployed the state police to round up 12 Republican senators who fled the Legislature — and in some cases, the state — to thwart passage of a climate proposal that would dramatically lower fossil fuel emissions by 2050.

The GOP lawmakers didn't show on Thursday and there were no indications they would return Friday.

State Police can force senators they track down in Oregon into a patrol car to return them to the Capitol, although the agency said in a statement that it would use "polite communication" and patience to bring the rogue lawmakers back.

____

Follow Sarah Zimmerman on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/sarahzimm95 and Gillian Flaccus at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus