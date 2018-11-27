Gene-editing scientist under scrutiny by Chinese officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — A scientist who claimed he helped make the world's first gene-edited babies is now under investigation by Chinese government bodies and by his own university.

He Jiankui says his lab used the powerful gene-editing tool CRISPR to alter human embryos — leading to the births of twin girls earlier this month.

There is not yet independent confirmation of his claim, but scientists and regulators have condemned the experiment.

The National Health Commission has ordered local officials to investigate He's actions.

China's state broadcaster, CCTV, reports that if the births are confirmed, He's case will be handled "in accordance with relevant laws and regulations." It's not clear if he could face possible criminal charges.