Candles and other objects to honor the people who lost their lives one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday homes near Athens, on at the seaside area of Mati, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire that killed more than 90 people at seaside resorts east of Athens, destroyed or seriously damaged several thousand homes, torched hundreds of cars, and touched off a political spat that forced country's minister of public order to resign.