EPA official says Montana site suited for Superfund status

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official says a Montana area emitting toxic vapors is a candidate to become a federal Superfund site.

The Billings Gazette reports contaminants from old dry cleaning solvents are evaporating at several spots in an 855-acre (355-hectare) area in Billings.

Agency national priorities list coordinator Victor Ketellappers said Thursday that the site is suited for the federal designation.

The area was declared a state Superfund site in 1992.

Ketellapper says a formal request from the governor would help list the site.

The state Department of Environmental Quality tested 50 homes and businesses in the area last year.

Department bureau chief Aimee Reynolds says two of the tests showed high vapors levels and lower levels were found elsewhere.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com