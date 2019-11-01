Dutch emission reduction targets probably won't be met

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch government agency says the Netherlands is unlikely to reach its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 49% by 2030 despite a tough package of measures.

The Environmental Assessment Agency said in a report Friday that the government's climate accord , agreed in June, will reduce emissions by 43-48% compared with benchmark 1990 levels.

But the agency warns that reaching the top of that range will require "maximum effective implementation" of the measures and better-than-expected behavior by key players affected by the changes.

The agency says developments including expected lower prices for natural gas and higher car sales are pushing the target out of reach.

The government climate package included a carbon tax and plans to ban coal-fired power stations.

___

