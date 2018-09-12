Wisconsin GOP Senate hopes rely on underdog Leah Vukmir

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, standing, asks a question of Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin during a luncheon in Madison, Wis. Vukmir faces Baldwin in one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. less FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, standing, asks a question of Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin during a luncheon in Madison, Wis. Vukmir faces Baldwin in one ... more Photo: Scott Bauer, AP

FILE - In this April 25, 2017, file photo, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during a media availability on Capitol Hill in Washington. Baldwin is a staunch supporter of the federal health care law, and supports Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare-for-all" single-payer health care proposal. less FILE - In this April 25, 2017, file photo, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during a media availability on Capitol Hill in Washington. Baldwin is a staunch ... more Photo: Alex Brandon, AP

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir stands in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol in Madison. Vukmir wasn’t given much of a chance in last month’s primary before she beat a better-funded opponent. Now Vukmir faces another opponent with deeper pockets - Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin - in one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. (Michelle Stocker/The Capital Times via AP, File) less FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir stands in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol in Madison. Vukmir wasn’t given much of a chance in last month’s primary before ... more Photo: Michelle Stocker, AP



MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican trying to knock off Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is used to being the underdog.

Leah Vukmir wasn't given much of a chance in last month's primary before she beat a better-funded opponent. The victory echoed the success she had winning elections when she was breaking into the Wisconsin Legislature.

Now Vukmir has to do it again. This time she faces a Democratic opponent with more money in a year setting up to favor Democrats.

Vukmir is tying herself closely to President Donald Trump and to Republican Gov. Scott Walker. She's been a reliable ally for Walker as he pursued a conservative overhaul of Wisconsin.