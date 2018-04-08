North Korea tells US that Kim Jong Un ready to discuss nukes

























Photo: Lee Jin-man, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. A Trump administration official said Sunday, April 8, that the United States has now "confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The official wasn't authorized to be quoted by name and demanded anonymity. The meeting could occur as early as May. less FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway ... more Photo: Lee Jin-man, AP Image 2 of 7 FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. As the U.S.-North Korea summit looms, President Donald Trump’s policy of maximum pressure on North Korea may be working - thanks to China. Beijing appears to have gone well beyond U.N. sanctions on its unruly neighbor, reducing its total imports from North Korea in the first two months this year by 78.5 and 86.1 percent in value. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) less FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. As the U.S.-North Korea summit ... more Photo: í©ëNí êMé–, AP Image 3 of 7 FILE - In this file image taken from video footage run Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's CCTV via AP Video, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, left, shake hands at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. As the U.S.-North Korea summit looms, President Donald Trumps policy of maximum pressure on North Korea may be working - thanks to China. Beijing appears to have gone well beyond U.N. sanctions on its unruly neighbor, reducing its total imports from North Korea in the first two months this year by 78.5 and 86.1 percent in value.(CCTV via AP Video, File) less FILE - In this file image taken from video footage run Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's CCTV via AP Video, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, left, shake hands at ... more Photo: CCTV Image 4 of 7 In this April 1 photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talks to members of the South Korean artistic group, including the South's pop legends and popular girl band Red Velvet, after their performance in East Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim clapped his hands as he, along with his wife and hundreds of other citizens, watched a rare performance Sunday by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang, highlighting the thawing ties between the rivals after years of heightened tensions over the North's nuclear program. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) less In this April 1 photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talks to members of the South Korean artistic group, including the South's pop legends and popular girl ... more Photo: 朝鮮通信社, AP Image 5 of 7 FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 29, 2010, file photo, loaded trucks line up to cross the Friendship Bridge, linking China and North Korea, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. As the U.S.-North Korea summit looms, President Donald Trumps policy of maximum pressure on North Korea may be working - thanks to China. Beijing appears to have gone well beyond U.N. sanctions on its unruly neighbor, reducing its total imports from North Korea in the first two months this year by 78.5 and 86.1 percent in value. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) less FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 29, 2010, file photo, loaded trucks line up to cross the Friendship Bridge, linking China and North Korea, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of ... more Photo: Andy Wong Image 6 of 7 FILE - In this March 22, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks before he signs a presidential memorandum imposing tariffs and investment restrictions on China in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington. South Korea says it is trying to find out what President Donald Trump meant when he made remarks linking the recently renegotiated South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement with talks on denuclearizing North Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Friday, March 30, 2018, that it is working through various channels to find out the President Trump's intentions following his speech in Ohio. less FILE - In this March 22, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks before he signs a presidential memorandum imposing tariffs and investment restrictions on China in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White ... more Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 7 of 7 FILE - In this March 7, 2018 file photo, People watch a TV screen showing images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea says it is trying to find out what President Donald Trump meant when he made remarks linking the recently renegotiated South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement with talks on denuclearizing North Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Friday, March 30, 2018, that it is working through various channels to find out the President Trump's intentions following his speech in Ohio. Korean letters on the screen read: "Thawing Korean Peninsula." less FILE - In this March 7, 2018 file photo, People watch a TV screen showing images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, and U.S. President Donald Trump at the ... more Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP North Korea tells US that Kim Jong Un ready to discuss nukes 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea's government has communicated with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear weapons program with President Donald Trump, officials said Sunday, increasing the likelihood that the unprecedented summit will actually occur.

The confirmation from Pyongyang directly, rather than from third countries like South Korea, has created more confidence within Trump's administration about the wisdom of holding such a meeting, as U.S. officials make secretive preparations. The Trump administration has long said that if the North Koreans weren't ready to discuss giving up their nuclear program, there was no reason for the two countries to hold negotiations.

Now Playing:

Trump took his own administration and other countries by surprise last month when he accepted an unusual offer from Kim to hold a meeting. The North had conveyed the invitation to a visiting delegation from South Korea, which in turn traveled to Washington and relayed the message to Trump.

The president said yes to the meeting on the spot, even though the U.S. had not yet heard directly from North Korea about Kim's intentions. The U.S. later heard from other countries including China, where Kim paid a rare visit, that the North was serious about the offer.

Still, North Korea's government has not said anything publicly at all about a meeting with Trump, and the lack of known contact between Pyongyang and Washington about the meeting has fueled further speculation about the seriousness of Kim's offer.

A Trump administration official on Sunday said that the U.S. had "confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula?." A second official said that confirmation had come through direct contact between American and North Korean officials.

Neither of the officials would say when or how the contact took place, nor in what location. The officials weren't authorized to comment by name and demanded anonymity.

Previously, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said there were at least two or three channels through which U.S. and North Korean officials communicate from time to time.

The Trump administration has not said where the meeting will place or whether a location has been determined, nor has an exact date been set. Initially, the White House said it expected the meeting to take place by the end of May. It's unclear whether a date that early could be achieved or whether it might be delayed.

The contacts between Pyongyang and Washington come as Trump's new national security adviser, former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, prepares to start work at the White House formally on Monday. Prior to being named to the post, Bolton had long expressed hawkish views about North Korea, even advocating a pre-emptive military strike.