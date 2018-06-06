Trump takes pattern of unpredictable diplomacy to Kim summit

Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Trump takes pattern of unpredictable diplomacy to Kim summit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — When he engages with world leaders, President Donald Trump rarely does diplomacy as usual.

Heading into his expected meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Trump's record on the international stage suggests he'll seek to charm the dictator and look for an agreement that he can pitch as a win — even if it's more a matter of appearances than policy.

But never bet against the possibility that he'll just walk away.

Trump's unpredictable negotiating style has been on full display in the run-up to the historic June 12 summit in Singapore. He has displayed an eagerness for a nuclear deal with the dictator and has frustrated longtime allies with new tariffs.