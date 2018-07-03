Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP
Judy Hiaasen, left, sister of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, speaks with a mourner during a memorial service, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. less
Mourners gather during a memorial service for Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md.
Judy Hiaasen, center left, sister of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, hugs her nephew Scott following a memorial service, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. less
Sunlight falls on Carl Hiaasen, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper offices, during a memorial service, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. less
Hannah Hiaasen, center right, hugs her sister Sam following a memorial service for their father, Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. less
Maria Hiaasen, second from left, widow of Rob Hiaasen, and her daughter Sam, left, react during a memorial service for Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper offices, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. less
Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sister Judy, right, and Rob Hiaasen's widow, Maria, during a memorial service, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. less
A Capital Gazette newspaper rack displays the day's front page, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the newspaper's building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. less
Flowers book notes and a newspaper are left in a makeshift memorial at the scene were five journalist were shot at their newspaper office in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. less
Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper, said the shooting has made the entire community very sad. less
Winters and Montana Geimer the daughters of Wendi Winters one of the five journalist who were shot, gather for a candlelight vigil across the street at the newspaper office in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. less
A police officer pulls crime scene tape into place near a residence connected to a suspect who opened fire on a newspaper office in Maryland's capital, Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Laurel, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists and a staffer at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., earlier Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. less
In this June 28 2018 photo released by the Anne Arundel Police, Jarrod Warren Ramos poses for a photo, in Annapolis, Md. First-degree murder charges were filed Friday against Ramos who police said targeted Maryland's capital newspaper, shooting his way into the newsroom and killing four journalists and a staffer before officers swiftly arrested him. (Anne Arundel Police via AP) less
Police block off the area around the home of a suspect who opened fire on a newspaper office in Maryland's capital earlier, in Laurel, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists at a newspaper in Maryland's capital Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. A law enforcement official said the suspect has been identified as Jarrod W. Ramos. less
Neighbor Kim Wither prays at the scene were five journalist were shot at the Capital Gazette's office in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him. . less
An Anne Arundel County Police Department evidence collection unit van leaves the scene of a shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. less
Kathaleen Novick place flowers at makeshift memorial in the scene were five journalist were shot at their newspaper office in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. less
Anne Arundel County state's attorney Wes Adams speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 29, 2018, outside a courthouse following a hearing for Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos was denied bail on five counts of first-degree murder after police said he blasted his way into the newsroom with a shotgun, killing five people in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. less
The flag of the United States flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, to honor the five people killed in the Annapolis, Md., shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper.
The flag of the United States flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, to honor the five people killed in the Annapolis, Md., shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper.
The flag of the United States flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, to honor the five people killed in the Annapolis, Md., shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. flags on federal property be flown at half-staff through sunset Tuesday to honor five people slain at a newspaper in Maryland's capital.
The order comes after Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Monday that Trump had declined his request to lower the flags.
Trump issued a proclamation Tuesday ordering the flags to half-staff through sundown.
Four Capital Gazette journalists and a staffer were killed Thursday when a gunman holding a grudge against the publication shot them in the newsroom.
Trump has repeatedly called journalists the "enemy of the people." He said the day after the shooting journalists shouldn't fear being violently attacked while doing their job.
The White House says Trump ordered the flags lowered as soon as he learned of the Annapolis mayor's request.
This story corrects the jobs of those killed to four journalists and a staffer, not five journalists.