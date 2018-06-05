Photo: Michael Bryant, TNS
With City Hall in the background, the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, left, passes the Vince Lombardi Trophy to teammate Carson Wentz, right, during the team's victory parade on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. less
Photo: Michael Bryant, TNS
With City Hall in the background, the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, left, passes the Vince Lombardi Trophy to teammate Carson Wentz, right, during the team's victory parade on Thursday, Feb. ... more
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: Quarterback Nick Foles, left, of the Philadelphia Eagles takes pictures during their Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: Quarterback Nick Foles, left, of the Philadelphia Eagles takes pictures during their Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Rich Schultz
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders during the team's Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders during the team's Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: (R-L) Carson Wentz #11 hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to Nate Sudfeld #7 and Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles during parade festivities on February 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The city celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII championship with a victory parade. less
Photo: Corey Perrine
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: (R-L) Carson Wentz #11 hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to Nate Sudfeld #7 and Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles during parade festivities on February 8, 2018 in ... more
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33.
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33.
Photo: Matt Slocum
In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. President Donald Trump has called off a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House Tuesday due to the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem. Trump says in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart.” Trump says the team wanted to send a smaller delegation, but fans who planned to attend “deserve better.” less
Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP
In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England ... more
Scroll through the gallery ahead to see how NFL players have responded to the national anthem protests.
Scroll through the gallery ahead to see how NFL players have responded to the national anthem protests.
Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback: "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder." less
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback: "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be ... more
Charles Woodson, former NFL defensive back: "When we talk about Colin Kaepernick and the stand that he’s taking, he’s saying, ‘Look, let there be justice for all of us.' ... So I actually applaud him for having the gall to stand up when he knew what kind of ridicule he was going to get, when most people would not do it, when he knew the backlash he was going to get." less
Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Charles Woodson, former NFL defensive back: "When we talk about Colin Kaepernick and the stand that he’s taking, he’s saying, ‘Look, let there be justice for all of us.' ... So I actually applaud him for ... more
Michael Bennett, Seahawks defensive end: "I love hot dogs, like any other American. I love football like any other American. But I don't love segregation. I don't love riots. I don't love oppression. I don't love gender slander. And I just want to see people have equality that they deserve. " less
Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM
Michael Bennett, Seahawks defensive end: "I love hot dogs, like any other American. I love football like any other American. But I don't love segregation. I don't love riots. I don't love oppression. I don't ... more
Richard Sherman, Seahawks cornerback: "People are so worried about (Michael Bennett) sitting down during the National Anthem that they completely miss that message a lot of times. They want to be more angry at the action than the message. That is an unfortunate part of the world we live in nowadays. I wish that people would take it for what it is and make a difference and go out there and try and combat against racism, fascism, unnecessary violence, guys being discriminated against, you know, he was doing nothing wrong." less
Photo: Elaine Thompson/AP
Richard Sherman, Seahawks cornerback: "People are so worried about (Michael Bennett) sitting down during the National Anthem that they completely miss that message a lot of times. They want to be more angry ... more
Justin Britt, Seahawks center: " I'm not against what the flag means and veterans. My dad was in the Army. So I'm not putting any disrespect to them. I'm just trying to understand the issues, trying to educate myself more in that regard and showing support." less
Photo: Genna Martin/SeattlePI
Justin Britt, Seahawks center: " I'm not against what the flag means and veterans. My dad was in the Army. So I'm not putting any disrespect to them. I'm just trying to understand the issues, trying to ... more
Arian Foster, former NFL running back: "If it's about the knee that people are upset about, every Sunday people of faith take a knee to give thanks to their Lord and savior, whatever faith or religion that they are. It's not about a knee ... it's about the message. They say it's not the time to do this, but when is the time?" less
Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Arian Foster, former NFL running back: "If it's about the knee that people are upset about, every Sunday people of faith take a knee to give thanks to their Lord and savior, whatever faith or religion that ... more
Eric Reid, 49ers safety: "It baffles me that our protest is still being misconstrued as disrespectful to the country, flag and military personnel. We chose it because it’s exactly the opposite. It has always been my understanding that the brave men and women who fought and died for our country did so to ensure that we could live in a fair and free society, which includes the right to speak out in protest. It should go without saying that I love my country and I’m proud to be an American. But, to quote James Baldwin, 'exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.'" less
Photo: Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
Eric Reid, 49ers safety: "It baffles me that our protest is still being misconstrued as disrespectful to the country, flag and military personnel. We chose it because it’s exactly the opposite. It has always ... more
Doug Baldwin, Seahawks wide receiver: "The overwhelming and most profound message is that we claim to have equality and liberty for all people. And some people feel that's not the case. So maybe we should listen to them. Maybe we should listen to what their thoughts are and see if we can't be better." less
Photo: SEATTLEPI.COM
Doug Baldwin, Seahawks wide receiver: "The overwhelming and most profound message is that we claim to have equality and liberty for all people. And some people feel that's not the case. So maybe we should ... more
Brandon Marshall, Broncos linebacker: "I’m not against the military. I’m not against the police or America. I’m against social injustice.."
Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Brandon Marshall, Broncos linebacker: "I’m not against the military. I’m not against the police or America. I’m against social injustice.."
Marcus Peters, Chiefs cornerback: "I come from a majority black community from Oakland, California ... so the struggle, I seen it. I still have some family in the struggle. All I'm saying is we want to educate those, the youth that's coming up." less
Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Marcus Peters, Chiefs cornerback: "I come from a majority black community from Oakland, California ... so the struggle, I seen it. I still have some family in the struggle. All I'm saying is we want to educate ... more
Wesley Woodyard, Titans linebacker: "I feel like America is in a bad place right now, with all the racial tension. We have to be better than our ancestors were. It's 2017, and we're still struggling with issues we had in the 1930s." less
Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Wesley Woodyard, Titans linebacker: "I feel like America is in a bad place right now, with all the racial tension. We have to be better than our ancestors were. It's 2017, and we're still struggling with ... more
Michael Thomas, Dolphins safety: "It’s time to find solutions. People aren’t crying wolf -- this is our reality. People feel their lives are worth less than those who aren’t of color."
Photo: Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images
Michael Thomas, Dolphins safety: "It’s time to find solutions. People aren’t crying wolf -- this is our reality. People feel their lives are worth less than those who aren’t of color."
DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers wide receiver: "I felt the need to do it. I felt like I’ve been silent long enough. It’s a bigger problem out there in the communities, in our society, things like the type of situations (where) people losing their lives, families like that. Little kids going home and not having their parents no more because of crazy things going on; so as far as the response, whatever the response is, that’s what it is, but I felt that it was time for me to make a stance and speak up on it." less
Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images
DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers wide receiver: "I felt the need to do it. I felt like I’ve been silent long enough. It’s a bigger problem out there in the communities, in our society, things like the type of ... more
Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles safety: "There's just a lot of things systematically that have been set up in this country since its inception that really ... put minorities, especially African Americans, at a disadvantage. ... So we want to continue to keep that conversation going, push it to as many people as we can, obviously while also doing our part in bringing forth change.." less
Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles safety: "There's just a lot of things systematically that have been set up in this country since its inception that really ... put minorities, especially African Americans, at a ... more
Chris Long, Eagles defensive end: "There are some people who say they don’t want politics in sports. I don’t remember a time when fighting white supremacy was a political issue, but evidently it is for a couple people in this country, and that’s unfortunate." less
Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Chris Long, Eagles defensive end: "There are some people who say they don’t want politics in sports. I don’t remember a time when fighting white supremacy was a political issue, but evidently it is for a ... more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Digging deeper into a culture war that he's repeatedly stoked, President Donald Trump on Monday called off a visit to the White House by the Philadelphia Eagles, citing the dispute over whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Trump said in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."
He said the team wanted to send a smaller delegation Tuesday, but "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting "a different type of ceremony," featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
None of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem in 2017.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney replied with his own statement, saying that he is "equally proud of the Eagles' activism off the field" and that the players "represent the diversity of our nation - a nation in which we are free to express our opinions."
"Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend," Kenney said.
Last week, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said he would not attend the ceremony because he didn't want to be part of a photo op and wanted "to avoid being used as any kind of pawn." In addition to Jenkins, defensive end Chris Long was the most outspoken player against going. Quarterback Carson Wentz had planned to attend.
It was unclear exactly what prompted the change of plans. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what had sparked the decision and why the circumstances were different from other events honoring winning teams, which some players have boycotted.
Late Monday, though, Trump wrote on Twitter that "Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event."
Several players asked about Trump's decision not to host them declined to respond. The Eagles issued a statement without directly addressing the White House cancellation.
"Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration," the team statement read. "We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."
Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who said previously that he planned to skip the visit, responded with a series of tweets.
"So many lies," he wrote, adding, "Not many people were going to go."
Smith, who played on the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia team before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in March, added: "No one refused to go simply because Trump 'insists' folks stand for the anthem. ... The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military."
He went on: "There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should've been able to go. It's a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don't want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish."
The announcement was the latest signal that tensions remain high around the NFL protests that began in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began silently kneeling on the sidelines while the anthem played. Kaepernick's protest was an effort to raise awareness around systemic racism and, specifically, the killing of black men by police.
He was soon joined by teammate Eric Reid. Both Reid and Kaepernick have filed grievances against the NFL and remain unsigned since their contracts with the 49ers expired.
Last season, Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers game against the Indianapolis Colts after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the anthem. Pence, who left before kickoff, tweeted soon afterward, "I left today's Colts game becaue @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem."
Trump has repeatedly decried the players' protest, referring to them as "sons of bitches" who should be fired at a rally for supporters in Alabama last year. Last month, the NFL announced a new policy - praised on Twitter by both Trump and Pence - requiring players to stand for the anthem if they're on the field before a game.
After the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2017, several players declined to attend the White House ceremony honoring their team last August, citing their differences with the president. In February, the Golden State Warriors declined to attend the White House ceremony honoring their 2017 NBA Championship, instead using their trip to Washington to visit the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.
During an interview after the new NFL policy was announced, Trump praised the league for doing "the right thing."
"You have to stand proudly for the national anthem," Trump said. Or "you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there. Maybe they shouldn't be in the country."
Late Monday, Trump added on Twitter: "Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"
Several members of the Eagles have voiced staunch opposition to the owners' decision.
"This is a fear of the diminished bottom line," Long said last month. "It's also fear of a president turning his base against a corporation. This is not patriotism. Don't get it confused. These owners don't love America more than the players demonstrating and taking real action to improve it."
Jenkins has vowed to carry on the cause.
"I will not let it silence me or stop me from fighting," he said recently. "This has never been about taking a knee, raising a fist or anyone's patriotism, but doing what we can to effect real change for real people."
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., invited the Eagles to come to Capitol Hill.
"I'm proud of what the @Eagles accomplished this year. I'm skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. @Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol?" he wrote.
White House legislative director Marc Short said in an appearance on CNN that he didn't know who had canceled on whom, but said, "It's unfortunate when politics gets in the middle of this."
___
Whack reported from Philadelphia. Associated Press writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report. Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj. Follow Whack on Twitter at https://twitter.com/emarvelous.