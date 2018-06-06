The Latest: Hubbell wins Iowa Democratic governor primary













































Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Image 1 of 12 Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell casts his ballot in the Iowa Primary, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell casts his ballot in the Iowa Primary, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 2 of 12 New Mexico state Rep. Carl Trujillo, left, stands with Alan Feldman, a volunteer for the Democratic gubernatorial campaign of Michelle Lujan Grisham, as they greet voters outside a precinct in Santa Fe, N.M., Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The state has wide-open primary races for New Mexico governor and two congressional seats. less New Mexico state Rep. Carl Trujillo, left, stands with Alan Feldman, a volunteer for the Democratic gubernatorial campaign of Michelle Lujan Grisham, as they greet voters outside a precinct in Santa Fe, N.M., ... more Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Image 3 of 12 Iowa Democratic Congressional candidate Cindy Axne fills in her ballot in the Iowa Primary, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa Democratic Congressional candidate Cindy Axne fills in her ballot in the Iowa Primary, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 4 of 12 U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez speaks to reporters after casting his vote in the New Jersey primary election Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the Harrison Community Center in Harrison, N.J. U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez speaks to reporters after casting his vote in the New Jersey primary election Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the Harrison Community Center in Harrison, N.J. Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 5 of 12 Voters place their votes at a polling station inside the library at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School after casting his ballot in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. California's primary election will set the stage for November races for governor, Congress and the Legislature, but it will also test whether the state's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls. less Voters place their votes at a polling station inside the library at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School after casting his ballot in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. California's primary election will ... more Photo: Richard Vogel, AP Image 6 of 12 Bob Hugin, a Republican candidate running in New Jersey primary election for U.S. Senate, gestures while exiting a polling booth after casting his vote in the New Jersey Primary Election, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the Lincoln-Hubbard School in Summit, N.J. less Bob Hugin, a Republican candidate running in New Jersey primary election for U.S. Senate, gestures while exiting a polling booth after casting his vote in the New Jersey Primary Election, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, ... more Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 7 of 12 Howard Sherman, Democratic candidate for his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, right, and his wife, actress Sela Ward, left, converse with Clarence Bolls Sr., owner of Gloria's Family Restaurant, in Jackson, Miss., during a campaign working lunch, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Sherman and his wife campaigned through central Mississippi, stumping for votes in today's party primary. less Howard Sherman, Democratic candidate for his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, right, and his wife, actress Sela Ward, left, converse with Clarence Bolls ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 8 of 12 FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set the stage for November races for governor, Congress and the Legislature, but it will also test whether the state's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls. Cox has the backing of President Donald Trump in his bid to qualify for a two-person runoff this fall. less FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Image 9 of 12 FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but former Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang are among the Democrats hoping to box out Republican John Cox and make it a one-party showdown in November for the state's highest office. less FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP Image 10 of 12 FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles, speaks with students from Hayward's Tennyson High School during a campaign stop, in San Francisco. Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newson is expected to easily top the field, but Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang are among the Democrats hoping to box out Republican John Cox and make it a one-party showdown in November for the state's highest office. less FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles, speaks with students from Hayward's Tennyson High School during a campaign stop, in San Francisco. Democratic Lt. ... more Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Image 11 of 12 FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Diego. Tuesday's primary election will set the stage for November races for governor, Congress and the Legislature, but it will also test whether the state's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls. less FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Image 12 of 12 FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo Democratic California gubernatorial candidate, State Treasurer John Chiang smiles at a campaign stop at the Boyle Heights Senior Center in East Los Angeles. Tuesday's primary election will set the stage for November races for governor, Congress and the Legislature, but it will also test whether the state's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls. Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newson is expected to easily top the field, but former Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang are among the Democrats hoping to box out Cox and make it a one-party showdown in November for the state's highest office. less FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo Democratic California gubernatorial candidate, State Treasurer John Chiang smiles at a campaign stop at the Boyle Heights Senior Center in East Los Angeles. ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP The Latest: Hubbell wins Iowa Democratic governor primary 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on primaries being held Tuesday in Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

Retired Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell has won the Iowa Democratic primary and a chance to face Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in November.

Hubbell hasn't been elected to office but has held numerous business positions he says make him well-positioned to lead state government. Those jobs include executive roles at Younkers department stores, Equitable Life Insurance and the ING Group.

Hubbell's victory in Tuesday's primary over four other candidates followed a campaign in which he outspent all of his opponents. Much of Hubbell's campaign was self-funded, with him contributing $2.1 million of his own money in 2018.

Hubbell says his priorities include improving wages, health care and education.

A sixth candidate on the ballot, state Sen. Nate Boulton, dropped out of the race after allegations of sexual misconduct.

___

10:10 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham has won the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor and will take on Republican congressman Steve Pearce in November for the state's top job.

The three-term congresswoman defeated state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and former media executive Jeff Apodaca in a campaign focused on improving the state's lagging economy and public education.

Lujan Grisham leads the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and his immigration policies.

She previously led state public health agencies under three former governors, including Democrat Bill Richardson. Her campaign received endorsements from an array of labor unions, progressive advocacy groups and several tribal governments.

State law prevents Republican Gov. Susana Martinez from seeking a consecutive third term.

___

10:05 p.m.

Polls have closed in Iowa and Montana on a night when eight states are holding primaries.

In Montana, races were called at closing time Tuesday for the unopposed incumbents, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

They and other candidates running unopposed advanced to the Nov. 6 general election.

In Iowa, election officials say there appeared to be record turnout Tuesday, fueled in part by a five-way race for the Democratic governor nomination. The winner will face incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds, who wasn't opposed for the Republican nomination.

There also were contested Democratic primaries for three of Iowa's four U.S. House seats.

Republican Rep. Steve King was the only incumbent who was challenged in the primary.

___

9:25 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has fended off a primary challenger and will be the Democratic nominee in New Jersey's only statewide race this fall.

The 64-year-old on Tuesday defeated publisher Lisa McCormick in his push for a third term.

Menendez is heading into the general election after federal criminal corruption charges against him were dropped and he was rebuked by the Senate's ethics panel.

Republican challenger Bob Hugin (HYOO'-gihn) has been pummeling Menendez over the allegations he accepted gifts in exchange for helping a friend with personal and business matters. A jury couldn't reach a verdict on the charges last year, and federal prosecutors decided not to retry the case.

Menendez has denied he did anything wrong and has cast himself as a check against President Donald Trump in a year when the Senate could be up for grabs.

___

9:20 p.m.

Los Angeles County officials say the names of more than 118,000 voters were omitted from voter lists because of a printing error, but residents can still cast their ballots.

The county's registrar-recorder's office says registered voters can cast provisional ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

They say the issue involves 118,522 voters in Los Angeles County.

They say poll workers have been instructed to offer provisional ballots to every voter whose name doesn't appear on the poll site's roster.

The county says votes cast on provisional ballots will be counted once the voter's registration is confirmed.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff tweeted Tuesday: "Don't let this affect the election results. Make sure your vote is counted!" Democrats need a good day in California to have much hope of seizing the House majority this fall.

___

9:10 p.m.

Polls are closing in New Mexico as voters decide on a Democratic candidate for governor and major-party nominees for two open congressional seats.

More than 92,000 votes were cast as the race narrows to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, who cannot run for a consecutive third term. In all, eight states are holding primaries Tuesday.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham is competing against state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and former media executive Jeff Apodaca, the son of a former governor.

The winner will face the sole Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, in the November general election.

___

8:55 p.m.

A wealthy former biopharmaceutical executive and Marine has won New Jersey's Republican Senate primary.

Bob Hugin defeated Brian Goldberg on Tuesday. Hugin ran Celgene until this year and is a first-time candidate spending millions of his own fortune to finance his race.

He says he's running as an independent Republican in a state with roughly 900,000 more Democrats than Republicans.

Hugin barely concentrated on Goldberg, a former IT professional and construction firm executive.

Hugin's entrance into the race buoyed Republicans, who have been on a downswing in statewide politics since Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy won last year.

Hugin has loaned his campaign at least $7.5 million and has pledged to restore dignity to the state.

That's a ding at Democratic incumbent Bob Menendez, who defeated federal corruption charges after a hung jury last year.

___

8:50 p.m.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi has won his party's primary, months after being endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Mississippi is heavily Republican. It last had a Democrat in the Senate in 1989.

Wicker said in a recent fundraising appeal that he wants to help the president "enact his America-first policies." In Tuesday's primary, he defeated one opponent, Richard Boyanton. Boyanton ran a low-budget campaign.

Wicker served nearly 13 years in the U.S. House before he was appointed to the Senate when fellow Republican Trent Lott resigned in late 2007.

Six people were competing Tuesday in Mississippi's Democratic primary for Senate. They include state lawmakers David Baria and Omeria Scott and venture capitalist Howard Sherman, who is married to TV and movie actress Sela Ward.

___

8:10 p.m.

Polls have begun closing in the eastern half of the United States as eight states hold primaries ahead of the November midterm elections.

Races were called at closing time Tuesday for candidates running unopposed in New Jersey, Alabama and Mississippi, and they advanced to the general election.

With primary elections across California and seven other states on Tuesday, the political battlefield will soon be set for the first midterm elections of Donald Trump's presidency.

With the possibility of a Democratic wave on the horizon, the elections will test voter enthusiasm, candidate quality and Trump's influence as each party picks its nominees to face off in November.

___

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is urging Californians to vote Republican in the state's gubernatorial and congressional primaries.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "In High Tax, High Crime California, be sure to get out and vote for Republican John Cox for Governor. He will make a BIG difference!"

The president also plugged California's GOP congressional candidates, specifically naming Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 House leader, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

Trump tweeted: "Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi."

Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, hopes to reclaim the speaker's gavel if her party regains control of the chamber in November.

Trump also encouraged voters in Mississippi to "get out and vote" for Sen. Roger Wicker. In a tweet, Trump said Wicker "has done everything necessary to Make America Great Again!"

___

9:25 a.m.

For years sidelined on the national political fringe, California has lurched to the center of the fight for control of Congress.

No state will be more consequential to the success or failure of a prospective blue wave this fall. Before then, Democrats must avoid self-inflicted wounds in Tuesday's so-called jungle primaries that feature a swarm of candidates who could cannibalize their own party's chances. Republicans face the embarrassing prospect of failing to nominate any candidates in Senate and gubernatorial races.

California tops a list of eight states holding primary contests on Tuesday.

With the possibility of a Democratic wave on the horizon, the elections from Montana to Alabama to New Jersey will test voter enthusiasm, candidate quality and President Donald Trump's influence as the 2018 political battlefield begins to settle.

___

